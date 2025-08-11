Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): In the past 24 hours, 300 families and 350 prisoners have been forcibly deported through the Torkham crossing, Tolo News reported on Sunday.

Officials in Nangarhar told Tolo News the deportees were transferred to their home areas after receiving essential assistance.

Bakht Jamal Gohar, head of migrant transportation in Torkham, said: "In the past 24 hours, 300 families have been returned, and in addition, the Pakistani side has handed over 350 prisoners to us, among whom 20 families of deportees were included and even possessed legal documents. These migrants and deportees have been transferred to their respective areas by the transportation committee."

At the same time, some of the newly deported individuals have called on the Islamic Emirate and international aid organizations to provide them with greater support, according to Tolo News.

Ejazul Haq, deported from Pakistan, said: "All our belongings were left behind. I only brought one mattress and a bed with me."

Sharbat Khan, another deportee, said: "After forty years, we returned to our homeland. We are happy, but in addition to aid, we also want land."

Tolo News reported that Abdullah, a 50-year-old resident of Nari district in Kunar, was forcibly returned to Afghanistan after three decades of living in Pakistan, during which the hardships of migration had turned his hair white.

He has three disabled sons and was deported by Pakistani police eight days ago. Abdullah said: "I was working as a laborer when they suddenly came, arrested me, and deported me. It has been eight days since I was deported. Three of my children are disabled and the other three are healthy, but yesterday they too were deported after me."

Sharifullah, Abdullah's son, told Tolo News: "We had no news of our father. Sometimes we went to one police station, sometimes to another, until later we learned that our father had been deported."

According to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, yesterday alone, 747 families were forcibly returned from Pakistan and Iran to Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

These latest arrivals add to what the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned is one of the largest waves of forced deportations in recent history, with 1.5 million migrants deported and returned from neighbouring countries this year alone, Tolo News reported.

According to the organization, Pakistan's ongoing decision to deport Afghan migrants is pushing the country toward a severe crisis without urgent international support.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said: "The International Organization for Migration is urgently calling for international support as Afghanistan faces one of the largest return movements in recent history. Since September 2023, more than 4 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, with over 1.5 million returning in 2025 alone," Tolo News added. (ANI)

