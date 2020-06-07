World News | 30,000 People Took to the Streets to Join 'Black Lives Matter' Protests in Chicago

World. (File Image)

Chicago [USA], June 07 (ANI): Around 30,000 people on Saturday came out on the streets of Chicago to join 'Black Lives Matter' protests, following the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, under police detention.

A group of protestors and political activists gathered near West Side Park before heading north on Ashland Avenue and marching through West Town. People chanted anti-racism slogans calling for justice and the end of police violence, Sputnik reported citing Chicago Sun-Times newspaper.

The United States is roiled by protests following the death of the 46-year-old black man.

Hundreds of protesters took a knee near the 14th district police station with some of them chanting "silent cops are guilty, too," CBS Chicago reported.

The demonstrations were held in a peaceful manner, media said.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online.

On June 5, Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser renamed a street outside the White House as "Black Lives Matter Plaza". She also ordered the city workers to paint "Black Lives Matter" in giant yellow letters along 16th Street. (ANI)

