Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 17 (ANI): Two ships carrying 35,000 tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam have arrived at Chittagong port, Bangladesh Food Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"MV Tanais Dream carrying 22,500 tonnes of parboiled rice from India through an open tender and MV Hong Linh 1 carrying 12,500 tonnes of parboiled rice from Vietnam under the (Government-to-Government) G-to-G agreement executed on February 3, 2025 (2nd shipment) have arrived at Chittagong port", the statement said.

It is to be noted that an agreement has been signed to import a total of 100,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam on a G-to-G basis. Of this, 17,800 tonnes of rice from the first consignment has already reached the country, it added.

"After testing the sample on the ship, the process of unloading the rice has begun", the statement said.

Bangladesh recently imported nearly 50,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan on a G-to-G basis. (ANI)

