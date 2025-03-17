New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital and paid their obeisance.

The New Zealand Prime Minister arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India to attend India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics Raisina Dialogue 2025.

Earlier in the day, both leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges.

Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a joint press statement, highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. PM Modi emphasised that terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy.

He stressed the need for strict action against terror perpetrators and separatist elements.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier had warmly welcomed Luxon, calling it "a matter of immense joy to welcome him." He described Luxon as "a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader" and expressed his delight at having him as the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue.

Christopher Luxon today highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, emphasising over two centuries of shared history at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

He stated, "It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side... Just as they were 200 years ago, 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society." (ANI)

