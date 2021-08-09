Harbin [China], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and seven others injured after the top floor of an office building in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Monday.

The accident took place around 3.10 pm when the seventh floor -- the topmost floor of the building -- collapsed while workers were carrying out waterproofing work, leaving 11 people trapped.

The injured are being treated in the hospital. The building belongs to a local investment company. Further investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

