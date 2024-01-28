Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (AP) Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles characterised as a murder-suicide on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: US Sees Signs of Progress on Deal To Release Hostages, Bring Temporary Pause to War in Gaza.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, police said.

No other details were immediately released about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting. (AP)

Also Read | Iran-Pakistan Conflict: President Ebrahim Raisi Stresses Coordination With Pakistani Government To Safeguard Common Border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)