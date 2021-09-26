Aden [Yemen], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Heavy fighting struck various areas of Yemen's oil-rich northern province of Marib on Sunday amid intensified airstrikes, a military official told Xinhua.

"More than 28 members of the Houthi rebel group and 16 soldiers of the pro-government Yemeni forces were killed during the past 24 hours in Marib's fighting," the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | ISI Backed Ghulam Nabi Fai, Kashmir Groups Linked to US Based Khalistan Agitation.

The Houthi fighters carried out simultaneous attacks against several positions controlled by the pro-government forces in the southern and northwestern areas of Marib, he said.

He clarified that the Houthis used explosive-laden drones and missile attacks to target the pro-government forces stationed in Marib.

Also Read | Iceland Elects Its First Female-Majority Parliament.

"The Houthis succeeded in achieving limited on-ground progress after launching a number of multi-pronged attacks in the fighting with the pro-government forces," he added.

Warplanes of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas and reinforcements in Marib's western part, according to the official.

The Houthis began in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich Yemeni province, the government's last northern stronghold.

Yemen's civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)