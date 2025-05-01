New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Ministers Kirti Vardhan Singh and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani inaugurated the 450th Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Wednesday, the land that is steeped in history and spirituality, where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the opening of this POPSK is a significant milestone towards enhancing passport accessibility in rural areas and reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including members of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, Kunwar Ratanjeet Pratap Narayan Singh, Vijay Kumar Dubey, and Shashank Mani Tripathi, as well as members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, along with senior officers from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts.

The POPSK initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts, which aims to bring passport services closer to citizens.

With 450 POPSKS and 93 Passport Seva Kendras under 37 Passport Offices, India now has a network of 543 passport service centres nationwide, as per MEA.

The inauguration of the 450th POPSK is a testament to the Ministry of External Affairs' objective of establishing passport service centres in every Lok Sabha constituency across the country. (ANI)

