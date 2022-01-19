Jakarta [Indonesia], January 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Indonesia Jan-19 14:29 UTC," tweeted US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km. (ANI)

