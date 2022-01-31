Kermadec Islands [New Zealand], January 31 (ANI): A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday (local time).

The earthquake struck at 12.14 (UTC), the USGS said.

The quake was at a depth of 10.0 km, according to USGS. (ANI)

