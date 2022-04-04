Cairo, Apr 4 (AP) Five Arab foreign ministers have travelled to Moscow for talks with Russia's top diplomat on the war in Ukraine.

The Arab League says the foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan and Sudan will meet Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ahemd Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, will also join the meeting.

The pan-Arab organization says the ministers will then travel to Poland on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. (AP)

