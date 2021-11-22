Waukesha (US), Nov 22 (AP) Five people died and more than 40 people were injured when an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.

Also Read | US: ‘Some Fatalities’ After SUV Plows into Christmas Parade in Waukesha.

No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.

A person of interest was in custody but no details have been given on a possible motive. (AP)

Also Read | Joe Biden's Administration Views China As More Risky Competitor, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)