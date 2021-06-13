Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Five people were killed and six other suffered injuries in windstorm-triggered accidents in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Eight houses also collapsed when heavy rains coupled with strong winds hit the province, Xinhua reported citing Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

The district administration of all areas of the province was directed to stay alert for providing rescue and relief activities if some weather-related emergency occurs in their districts, the PDMA said.

Meanwhile, one of the main highways in a tourist attraction of Chitral district of the province was blocked due to erosion of a river passing by it, and efforts to repair and find an alternate path for vehicles is underway, the PDMA said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Punjab provinces on Saturday night and Sunday. (ANI)

