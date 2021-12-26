Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): Five Pakistani men have been nabbed in Saudi Arabia for allegedly laundering illegal money out of the kingdom, The Express Tribune reported citing local media on Saturday.

The police arrested the expatriates in Medina for collecting and smuggling unspecified amounts outside the kingdom. The authorities also confiscated cash from the suspects which, according to the police, was being arranged for being transferred out of the country through illegal means, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Afghanistan.

"Police also found in their possession cash amounts of unknown origin," an official said.

According to the Saudi police, there was a contradiction in the statements given by the suspects. The expatriates have now been referred to public prosecution for interrogation, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | China Donates Winter Clothes, Blankets to Afghanistan as Humanitarian Aid.

It further reported that the arrests come as Saudi authorities double down on their crackdown on financial frauds and have reported several arrests in the kingdom over suspected malpractices and money fraud.

The Pakistani newspaper further stated in April this year, 24 Pakistani men were arrested for allegedly defrauding innocent people of SR35 million in several scams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)