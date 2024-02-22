Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Feb 22 (AP) Five people were injured in an incident on Thursday at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in the city's Elberfeld district.

Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information.

The Bild newspaper, which didn't name sources, said it was a knife attack.

Police said they deployed large numbers of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.

Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne. (AP)

