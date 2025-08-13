Peshawar [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): Approximately 55,000 individuals have been forced to leave their homes in various parts of Mamund tehsil in the Bajaur tribal district due to a military operation, while 400,000 residents are trapped under a suddenly-enforced curfew, according to lawmaker Nisar Baz in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, as reported by Dawn.

During a discussion on the security situation in the province led by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, Baz from the opposition Awami National Party emphasised that those displaced by the military operation targeting terrorism in his district are facing numerous challenges because the government has not adequately addressed their needs. He stated that neither the provincial nor the federal government has made any plans to assist the displaced individuals. Baz called for the authorities to lift the curfew, allowing people to move to safety, as reported by Dawn.

"Nearly the entire population is trapped by the curfew, preventing their escape. It is perplexing why the government decided to impose a curfew when people were trying to reach safer areas," he remarked.

According to the opposition lawmaker, the displaced individuals are relying on self-organisation, with some aid coming from local political groups.

He raised concerns that the government's intervention was absent during this critical time. Baz also mentioned that residents were having trouble escaping due to a lack of available transport. He noted that those who had been displaced found temporary refuge in schools, while some set up tents. He highlighted that these residents were without essential services, including food. He questioned the provincial government about whose orders led to the imposition of the curfew, as cited by the Dawn report.

The opposition member pointed out that the provincial government should disclose how it has spent the PKR 700 billion allocated since 2010 for combating terrorism. He added that the province is set to receive PKR 130 billion for the same cause in the current fiscal year. According to Kundi, the residents have lost faith in the chief minister regarding the law and order situation, particularly in Bajaur district, due to his inconsistent statements about it, as reported by Dawn.

The opposition lawmaker requested that the chair establish a committee within the house, comprising members from both the treasury and opposition benches, to formulate recommendations on the law and order situation after engaging with all relevant stakeholders, as noted by Dawn. (ANI)

