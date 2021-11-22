New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The fifth East Asia Summit (EAS) conference on Maritime Security Cooperation will be held in Kolkata on November 23-24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

The event is being organized by India in partnership with Australia.

Also Read | India-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Now on UK’s Approved Travel List.

According to the statement, apart from the two governments, organizers include the ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in collaboration with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) of Australia and the Research Centre for East and North East Regional Studies, Kolkata (CENERS-K).

India will be represented by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | The Stunning Edwina Mountbatten Had at Least 18 Lovers: Report.

During the conference, experts from both government and academia from the EAS participating countries will deliberate upon various aspects of maritime security cooperation under four thematic sessions, namely maritime security; resource and information sharing; science and technology cooperation; and pandemic and disaster risk reduction and management. The event will conclude with a panel discussion on the way forward, read the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)