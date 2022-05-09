Taipei [Taiwan], May 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit southeast of Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 09-05-2022, 11:53:03 IST, Lat: 24.08 & Long: 122.52, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 143km SE of Taipei, Taiwan," NCS tweeted.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin To Mark Victory Day As Russia Presses Ukraine Assault.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Visit US This Month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)