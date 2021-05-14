Tokyo [Japan], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

