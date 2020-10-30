Ankara [Turkey], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in the Aegean Sea off Turkey's western province of Izmir, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) tweeted.

The quake, which was felt intensely in Izmir, caused great panic, according to press reports.

Also Read | France: Suspicious Package Found Inside St Martin Church in Metz Day After Knife Attack in Nice.

The NTV broadcaster said at least 10 buildings were collapsed in the district of Bayrakli alone.

Several videos aired by the broadcaster showed some fallen buildings.

Also Read | Gold Sales by Central Banks Could Make Conditions Unfavourable For Yellow Metal During COVID-19 Pandemic: Report.

Bilim Ertekin, a retired 80-year-old Izmir resident, told Xinhua that some serious cracks occurred on the walls of his apartment in the Karsiyaka district.

Local officials have been trying to determine the scope of the damage across the province, the NTV said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)