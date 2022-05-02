Baghdad [Iraq], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Six rockets targeted Sunday an area in Erbil province in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, but caused no casualties, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement.

The rockets were fired from al-Hamdaniya, a town 60 km west of the city of Erbil, and landed near the al-Zab River outside the Kurdish town of Khabat in Erbil province, the Kurdish CTS statement said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Set for Cancer Surgery, Will Hand Over Temporary Power to Ex-FSB Chief Nikolai Patrushev: Report.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On April 6, three rockets were also fired from the al-Hamdaniya area and hit an inhabited area near an oil installation in the Khabat area, which also caused no casualties. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Sri Lankan Inflation Rises to 29.8% in April 2022 from 18.7% in March.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)