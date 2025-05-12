Lahore, May 12 (PTI) Pakistani authorities on Monday claimed that seven people were killed and six others sustained serious injuries on Saturday in Indian drone attacks and firing in Gujrat city of Punjab province.

A government official said the areas hit by drones on Saturday were Lahore, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Kharian, Sheikhupura and Jalapur Jattan of Punjab province.

"Seven people were killed and six seriously wounded because of Indian firing and drone attack in the villages bordering India on Saturday last," the official added.

The official also said "significant damage" was done to the Sheikh Zayed International Airport (airbases) in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, some 400kms from Lahore, after a missile fired by India hit it in the early hours of Saturday.

"The Indian strike has caused significant damage to its infrastructure, including the Royal Lounge used by the UAE president and his family," he said.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khuram Javed claimed India targeted the airport with both a missile and a drone.

"The attack destroyed the Royal Lounge, and a 10-foot-wide crater was left at the apron area of the airport," Javed said.

