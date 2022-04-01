New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India called for keeping bilateral relations between the two countries on the "right course".

The envoy said both the countries should stick to a "long-term perspective, win-win mentality and a cooperative posture."

India and China on Friday marked the 72th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Today marks the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties b/t #China & #India. Let's stick to long-term perspective, win-win mentality and cooperative posture, keep the development of bilateral relations on the right course and bring more benefits to our peoples," Sun Weidong said in a tweet today.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in New Delhi with the key objective of restarting physical engagement between the two countries.

In a meeting between the Chinese Foreign Minister and NSA Doval, both countries emphasised that their actions should not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security, according to government sources.

The two Asian neighbours also concurred to work in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible, the sources added.

Wang Yi's visit was the first interaction at the topmost level ever since the clashes between the two sides at the Galwan Valley in the summer of 2020.

Both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points

In January, India and China agreed to stay in close contact with each other and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues during the 14th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting, according to the Defence Ministry statement.

The meeting between the two neighbouring countries at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. (ANI)

