Mexico City [Mexico], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): At least eight people were killed and several more injured when a bus overturned on a highway in Mexico's Quintana Roo state on Sunday, local authorities confirmed.

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office tweeted that the accident had occurred on the Kantunilkin-Cancun highway in the municipality of Lazaro Cardenas near the town of El Tintal, and the victims were five men and three women.

According to local media, the bus belonged to the Autobuses de Oriente company and collided with a truck carrying construction material.

Mexico ranks seventh worldwide and third in Latin America in terms of road traffic deaths, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health. (ANI/Xinhua)

