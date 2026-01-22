Doha [Qatar], January 22 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of eight Islamic countries including Arab nations have welcomed the invitation from United States President Donald J. Trump to join the "Board of Peace", reaffirming their collective support for ongoing international efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates welcome the invitation extended to their leaders by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, to join the Board of Peace.

The statement added that, "The Ministers announce their countries' shared decision to join the Board of Peace. Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, that have already announced to join."

The Ministers reiterate their countries' support for the peace efforts led by President Trump, and reaffirm their countries' commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.

The "Board of Peace" was unveiled as part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Trump administration sent invites to several world leaders to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation" in the region. (ANI)

