Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in which police say multiple people were killed and injured in Vancouver (Image/Reuters)

Vancouver [Canada], April 27 (ANI): A driver plunged a car into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver on Saturday night, killing at least nine people and injuring several others, CNN reported.

Some of those attending the festival helped arrest the suspect at the scene, who police identified as a 30-year-old man, as per CNN.

Also Read | Canada Accident: 9 Killed After Man Drives SUV Into Crowd at Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival in Vancouver.

"As of now, we can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident," Vancouver Police told CNN.

The event on Saturday was intended as a celebration of culture and diversity, marking Lapu Lapu Day, an annual festival organized by British Columbia's Filipino community and commemorating an indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonization.

Also Read | 'Let International Team Find Out the Truth': Pakistan Wants Russian, Chinese Involvement in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe.

Food trucks lined the street as performers broke out in traditional Filipino dance in the spring sunshine. Yet the family-friendly event ended in horror. One witness described it as like a "war zone".

No motive has been given, although police have said they are "confident" it was not an act of terrorism. Canadian officials are investigating whether mental health issues may have catalysed the incident, a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told CNN.

"At approximately 8:14 pm on April 26, a man drove into a large crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene," a police statement said.

The suspect was known to police "in certain circumstances", Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai told reporters in a press briefing later Sunday.

He declined to give further details, including whether the person had a criminal record. However, Rai said the suspect was thought to have operated alone, confirming there was "one suspect, one vehicle" as per CNN.

The investigation, led by the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, is ongoing and police have asked members of the public to contact them with any information about the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)