State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Underlining the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Germany, State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth on Friday said there are a lot of issues that will be discussed including climate neutrality.

Flasbarth, who is on a two-day visit to India, held meetings with a number of Indian officials from the Environment, Coal and the External Affairs Ministries.

"Next meeting at this critical time will be very relevant. Among issues will be climate neutrality. PM Modi had announced 2070 as target year for climate neutrality in India," said Jochen Flasbarth on PM Modi's expected visit to Germany in May 1st week.

"There'll be a lot to discuss. India can expect a lot of support from the German side," he added.

Speaking at a media briefing, the senior German ministry official had said Germany is in talks with India for a broader green and sustainable development partnership.

State Secretary Flasbarth earlier on Thursday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss bilateral ties, development cooperation and forthcoming engagements.

"With Indians Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla I discussed together with [?][?]@AmbLindnerIndia[?] issues for the Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations and for #G7-Meetings. SustainableDevelopment, climate and #energytransition are top priorities for our two countries," Flasbarth tweeted. (ANI)

