Washington, Apr 10 (PTI) Members and supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) globally have observed a day of protest and fasting in solidarity with party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

AAP volunteers in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia gathered in front of Indian embassies and popular locations on Monday to protest Kejriwal's arrest and call for his immediate release, a media release said.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of hope for millions of Indians who are fighting for a more just and equitable society," said AAP member Jeswanth Reddy from Los Angeles. "His arrest is an attack on democracy and the right to dissent. We will not be silenced."

AAP volunteers in Washington DC held a vigil in front of the Indian Embassy, while AAP members and supporters in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Dublin, Berlin, Oslo and Melbourne among others organised a day-long hunger strike in prominent locations to bring attention to the threat to democracy and plight of opposition leaders in India.

"We are standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal and all those who are fighting for justice and democracy in India," said AAP volunteer Parveen Khard in London.

"We will not rest until Kejriwal is released and the Modi government rescinds its authoritarian actions".

“People from all over the world are showing their solidarity with our leader Arvind Kejriwal by fasting today and sending a clear message against the unjust arrest and harassment of opposition leaders in India. AAP's strength has been its grassroots members around the world and their mass show of support is very encouraging,” said Pankaj Gupta, AAP National Secretary and Overseas Convener.

They demanded the immediate release of Kejriwal and other opposition leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren among others.

"Also, harassment of opposition parties must stop immediately and finally, ensure free and fair parliamentary elections,” said Kamaljit Sidhu from AAP Toronto, Canada.

