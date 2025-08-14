Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajic, bolstering bilateral relations and ways to accelerate cooperation between the two countries, to serve their shared interests.

Over a phone call, the two sides addressed the developments of the forest fire affecting some areas in Montenegro, with the UAE top diplomat expressing the country's solidarity with the friendly Republic of Montenegro in facing these exceptional circumstances. He affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance to mitigate the impact of the wildfire.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the privileged relations between the two countries, expressing his wishes for Montenegro and its people to enjoy continued safety and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

