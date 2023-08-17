Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department concluded its ninth course of the basic qualification training programme for experts, with the participation of 29 trainees comprising accounting experts and bankers registered with Abu Dhabi Courts and Prosecution Offices.

This 59-hour training course is designed to refine their practical experience and provide them with the necessary skills.

Implemented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, the programme enhances the role of experts before the judicial authorities, bettering their performance as judicial assistants, aligning with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to improve the performance of experts and to technically and practically qualify them under the best international standards, thus contributing to improving judicial performance and enhancing community confidence in the judicial system.

The Judicial Department emphasised the importance of specialised training for experts to provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop their capabilities in legal contexts, boost the ethical conduct of court-appointed experts, and help them practice the rules and procedures of providing their expertise efficiently and effectively as aides to judges and hence achieving world-class, efficient justice.

The department indicated that the training of experts falls within the training curriculum prepared as a prerequisite for the experts to be listed with Abu Dhabi courts and prosecution offices. It noted that the training programme contributes to achieving the ADJD’s vision of excellence, an efficient judicial system, and providing high-quality judicial services.

The programme included many topics, including general principles and judicial organisation at the federal and local levels, circulars and decisions issued by the UAE Central Bank, an introduction to the expert’s mission and its role in labour disputes and small claims, the importance of expert testimony and its evidentiary significance, advanced knowledge of legislation, judicial systems and experts’ work.

The topics also include the nature of legal action and parties to a case in light of the civil procedure law and its executive regulations, the role of experts in a case, the technical problems of an expert’s assignment, the limits of the assignment indicated in a judgment, the criteria for the use of technical expertise, the quality standards for a report submitted by a court-appointed expert and the common mistakes, the approved expert templets, and the simple interest calculation table approved by ADJD.

The course also provided the trainees with practical case studies on the legal procedures that the expert must observe while undertaking an assignment, an introduction to the remote litigation system and procedures in Abu Dhabi courts, the legal system for taking the assistance of experts in comparative systems, managing expert sessions, the legal system for digital cryptocurrencies in international experiences, the concept of real estate development, its stages, financing and construction; serving notices in the field of judicial expertise, the rules for the validity of notices and aspects of invalidity.

The course also referred to the legal system for evaluating an expert’s work and the supervision of the judiciary over an expert’s work, the expert’s responsibility for professional errors, legal problems of sole proprietorship, types of commercial companies, and all areas of attracting foreign investment and development drivers, the legal system for combatting money laundering and financing of terrorism, the obligations of legal professionals, and the mechanisms to combat money laundering related to real estate and home financing. (ANI/WAM)

