Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October.

Scheduled from October 30 to November 3, this prestigious competition will take place at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Sports Centre in Abu Dhabi. The event promises to bring together the world's top finswimmers for a spectacular display of speed, technique, and endurance.

The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor is being organised under the authority of CMAS (World Underwater Federation). The event will feature races for both senior (18 and over) and junior (12-17) categories, covering a wide range of distances and styles.

CMAS set the deadline for registrations through its portal on August 25. (ANI/WAM)

