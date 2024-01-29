Al Ain [UAE], January 29 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Engineering, Al Ain campus has concluded the first-ever RoboCar Maze Competition with the participation of over 72 students representing 18 schools from Al Ain City.

The competition, held under the theme "Mechatronics: The Future of Mechanical Engineering", was sponsored by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and was attended by TII representatives impressed by the student's innovation and creativity.

Through the competition, students had the opportunity to enhance their programming skills and foster a sense of teamwork by assembling and building robotic cars with the guidance of ADU's experts and faculty members.

The event served as a platform for students to immerse themselves in the dynamic fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, critical thinking, and programming. It also aimed to inspire the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) leaders by providing hands-on learning experiences in a collaborative and competitive setting.

In the conclusion of the event, students presented their projects to jury members who announced the three winning teams. The first place went to Baraem Al Ain School, Future International Academy claimed the second place and the third place was awarded to Tawam Private Model School. (ANI/WAM)

