Kathmandu [Nepal], July 20 (ANI): Built under New Delhi's assistance, an academic building has been inaugurated in Nepal as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India and Karasang Lama, Chief of Sindhuli District Coordination Committee jointly inaugurated the Sindhuli Community Technical Institute building at Kamalamai Municipality-6 on Tuesday.

The project was undertaken with grant assistance from India at the cost of Rs 44.18 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector as a Community Development Project.

"India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this Institute project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education," a release from the Indian Mission in Kathmandu stated.

Sindhuli Community Technical Institute was established in 2014. It is Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) partner institution and runs as a joint venture of Sindhuli DCC and Kamalamai Municipality.

The institute has been imparting Diploma in Civil Engineering and Agriculture (Animal Science) education. It also runs Bachelor in Technical Education Civil Engineering and Information Technology with the affiliation of Kathmandu University.

The institute has over 292 students, about 30 per cent of whom are girls. The new infrastructure created for the institute in Nepal with the Government of India's assistance will provide a facility to the students for seeking a better education.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 103 HICDPs are in Bagmati Province, including 4 projects in Sindhuli District.

