Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, speaks at 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva (Photo/ANI)

Geneva [Switzerland], March 29 (ANI): A political activist has raised the issue of racial discrimination prevailing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

During his intervention at the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, stated, "Pakistani Occupied Kashmir is governed by Act 74 and Gilgit Baltistan by Order 2018, both of which provide constitutional protection to authorities for conducting various forms of racial discrimination."

Also Read | Hope Everyone’s Rights Are Protected: UN Issues Statement on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest a Day After India Summons US Envoy.

He said, "Despite their abilities and achievements, indigenous individuals are barred from promotions to positions such as Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Auditor General, and Finance Secretary, with these roles exclusively reserved for officers of Pakistani ethnicity from Pakistan Civil Services."

Sajjad Raja said, "Furthermore, a majority of job opportunities, especially managerial positions, are occupied by retired Pakistan Army officers, while our youth are compelled to sell their lands and assets to finance their economic migration to the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere."

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Office Endorses Foreign Minister's Proposal on Resuming Trade With India.

He emphasised that this constitutional racial discrimination by Pakistan's occupying forces blatantly violates the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. He criticised the international community's minimal response to hearing the authentic voice of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as a flagrant violation of UNHRC Resolution 21/33.

He urged the esteemed Council to promptly intervene and rescue the people from the brutal grasp of Pakistan.

Pakistan has maintained forceful control over PoK and Gilgit Baltistan since 1947. These regions grapple with numerous challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and high inflation.

Residents in these occupied territories have been protesting against Islamabad, accusing the government of exploiting their resources while neglecting their social and economic welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)