Glasgow [Scotland], January 8 (ANI): Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent decision to dissolve the Election Commission of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and transfer all its powers to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

This move, set to take effect on January 14, has been described by Mirza was a "direct and brazen attack" on the democratic and political rights of the people living in the besieged region.

Also Read | What Is UK Grooming Gangs Scandal Involving Pakistani Men? Why Is Elon Musk Targetting British PM Keir Starmer?.

Mirza pointed out that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the PoJK Election Commission have been called off, leaving the region vulnerable to further political suppression. He termed this action as a "violation of the sovereignty of the occupied territory" and warned that such a unilateral decision "would provoke widespread resistance, likely to manifest in public protests across PoJK."

In his statement, Mirza also criticized the Prime Minister of PoJK, Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, for his silence on the matter.

Also Read | Los Angeles Wildfire: Thousands Evacuate As Fast-Growing Wildfires Devastate Southern California Amid Harsh Winds; Palisades Fire Burns More Than 2,900 Acres (Watch Videos).

According to Mirza, Haq's failure to speak out against this decision highlights his opportunistic stance. Mirza referred to Haq as a "dangerous adventurist" for his recent comments during a public address on January 5, where he reportedly announced that his government would "facilitate a jihadi culture in PoJK," a statement that further fueled concerns about the growing political instability in the region.

Mirza further condemned the actions of the Pakistani state, accusing it of sponsoring a counter-revolution in PoJK to suppress the ongoing support for the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a political group advocating for the rights of the people in the region.

On January 12, the Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference planned a rally to promote the "Accession to Pakistan" agenda, with an expected turnout of 15,000 to 20,000 people. Mirza believes the rally and the state's active participation in organizing it is aimed at intimidating the JAAC and creating an atmosphere of fear in PoJK.

The activist urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to protect the dignity and sovereignty of the people of PoJK, emphasizing that the international community must act to prevent further political suppression and human rights violations in the region.

The situation in PoJK continues to be tense, with growing concerns about the erosion of democratic freedoms and the increasing influence of Pakistan's military and political agenda in the disputed territory.

Mirza's appeal for international attention comes amid repeated calls to address the rights and aspirations of the people of PoJK, who continue to live under 'occupation' and are denied the political autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)