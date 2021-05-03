Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghanistan], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four terrorists have been confirmed dead and five others injured as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in Sholgara district of the northern Balkh province on Sunday, said an army statement released here Monday.

The sorties were conducted on Sunday evening in Bagh-e-Pahlawan area of the restive district and as a result four armed insurgents were killed on the spot and five others injured, the statement said.

Taliban outfit has yet to make comments.

Taliban terrorists, according to officials, have intensified activities since the announcement of the White House to start the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1. (ANI/Xinhua)

