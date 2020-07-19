Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Lawmakers in Afghanistan's parliament on Saturday summoned acting Minister of Interior Affairs Massoud Andarabi to report on the recent mortar shelling by the Pakistani military forces on the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nuristan and accused the Ashraf Ghani government of neglecting the rights of the Afghan people.

The parliament said in a report that for over the past year, Pakistani military forces have fired over 13,000 rounds of mortar in Afghanistan's eastern regions, particularly on the Nuristan and Kunar provinces. The firing has left tens of civilians dead and wounded, Tolo news reported.

Denouncing the provocative shelling in the eastern Afghani provinces,Wazhma Safai, a member of parliament said, "Unfortunately, the Pakistani military forces have established installations in Kunar province."

"So far 93 of our countrymen have been martyred," said Nematullah Karyab, a member of parliament from Kunar.

However, the security officials in yesterday's session of the parliament refrained from responding to the questions raised by the lawmakers in front of the media.

Another member of parliament from Zabul, Zahra Tokhi said, "They (Pakistani forces) killed the old and the young people, they didn't even have mercy on the women, this is shameful for the Afghan government."

At least 8 civilians were killed and eleven others wounded, following mortar attacks by Pakistani forces on the Sarkano district in Kunar, as well as on Asadabad, Kumat's capital, as said by local officials in the area.

Some Afghan military personnel were also killed in the attacks along with the destruction of several Afghan forces checkpoints. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)