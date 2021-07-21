Kabul [Afghanistan], July 21 (ANI): President Ashraf Ghani in a speech on Eid on Tuesday lashed out at the Taliban after three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace and said that the deeds of the terrorist organisation showed that it has "no will" for peace.

"The Taliban made clear many things. Abdullah told me some minutes ago that there is no will for peace in the Taliban. We sent the delegation to do the ultimatum and to show that we have the will for peace and we are ready for sacrifice for it, but they (Taliban) have no will for peace and we should make decisions based on this," Ghani said, reported Tolo News.

"Afghanistan's security and defense forces have made many sacrifices in the last 20 years, especially in the last three months, to defend this soil and honor of this homeland, sincerely," Ghani further said.

He added that he has spent the last week working on an "urgent and practical plan" to overcome the current situation, reported Tolo News.

"This plan has been prepared. It has two parts in terms of security," he said.

He added that one part of the plan is setting priorities for security and defense forces.

He said a firm stance by the people for the next three to six months will change the situation.

Ghani reiterated that there is a need for national support and national defense and said the future of the country will be made in Afghanistan and by Afghans.

He said the Taliban "destroyed 260 public buildings" and that if they are Afghans they should avoid eliminating public establishments and people's houses.

Ghani added the government released 5,000 Taliban prisoners but the group so far has not been ready for meaningful talks.

The Afghan government officials led by Abdullah Abdullah High Council for National Reconciliation and Taliban delegation met in Doha last week to discuss the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

