Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], June 20 (ANI): Afghan Refugees took out another rally in front of the United Nations (UN) building in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and demanded to send them to Western European countries, including the USA or Canada, Khaama Press reported.

They called the world community, the UN and other organizations to pay attention to their horrific situation. Most of them claimed they had been mandated refugees in the country for the last two decades with only a refugee card, as per Khaama Press.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

"We live in exile and without rights, without the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the country, normal access to education, medicine, the possibility of official employment. We want to have basic human rights. If Kyrgyzstan does not need us, then we see the only way out -- resettle us to third countries as soon as possible," the participants in the rally said.

In June 2022, Afghan refugees staged several demonstrations near the United States (US) Embassy and UN House buildings. They requested to either give them Kyrgyz citizenship or send them to another country, according to Khaama Press.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Kyrgyzstan impose restrictions on issuing visas to Afghanistan citizens. It was done in response to the regime change in the country and to prevent the refugees from mass inflow and unwelcome visitors from Afghanistan. (ANI)

