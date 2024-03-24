Kabul [Afghanistan], March 24 (ANI): At least three children were killed and two more were injured after an unexploded bullet exploded in the Gereshk district in the Helmand province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported, citing officials.

The office of the governor in Helmand Province stated that the incident occurred in the Laki area of Gereshk district on Saturday morning, when children were playing with the unexploded bullet they found.

The casualties of this incident include one girl and two boys who lost their lives and one girl and one boy who were wounded. The wounded have been transferred to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Notably, unexploded bullets and mines left over from the war in various provinces of Afghanistan occasionally claim victims, especially children.

Afghanistan's susceptibility to such incidents is exacerbated by the four decades of conflict in the country. Continuous warfare has left behind a landscape littered with unexploded ordnance, posing a constant threat to civilians, particularly children, who may unwittingly come across these deadly remnants of war, according to Khaama Press.

In a similar incident on Thursday, at least three people were killed and 12 more were injured in a suicide bombing in Kandahar, Tolo News reported citing the local authorities.

A spokesperson for the police command of the Kandahar province, Asadullah Jamshed, has said that the suicide attack has taken place near a bank in the province. (ANI)

