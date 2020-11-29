Ghazni [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): At least 31 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, local health officials said.

TOLO News quoted Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the provincial governor as saying that a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to a public protection unit in Ghazni on Sunday morning. He further stated that the incident had occurred in PD3 of Ghazni.

Zahirshah Nikmal, head of the local public health department, said the death toll of the attack on the public protection unit has risen to 31, with 24 wounded, and the victims are mostly military personnel, TOLO News reported.

According to a security source, the bomber had detonated "a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives." No terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

