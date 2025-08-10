An Afghan miner sifts through coal at the Karkar coal mine in Pul-i-Kumri, approximately 170 km north of Kabul (File Photo/Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan has announced the adoption of specific programmes aimed at managing the country's mines in a standardised manner and preventing illegal extraction, TOLO News reported.

Officials from the ministry highlighted that these initiatives focus on creating job opportunities, attracting investment, boosting industry, and moving Afghanistan toward economic self-sufficiency, TOLO News added.

Homayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said, "The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum is committed to managing these mines properly to create job opportunities, attract investments, drive economic growth, strengthen Afghanistan's industry as a whole, and lead the country toward self-reliance. In this regard, we are determined not to allow anyone to extract mines illegally, and we will curb smuggling so that all mining operations are carried out legally and exploration is conducted according to proper standards," TOLO News reported.

The ministry also stressed efforts to prevent the smuggling of mineral resources and ensure that raw materials are processed within Afghanistan rather than exported as raw goods.

Afghan added that the bidding process for mining contracts is progressing with the necessary facilitation and accuracy. "Only companies with proven technical capacity, sufficient financial resources, and practical commitment will be awarded contracts for extraction," he said, TOLO News reported.

He further emphasised, "We aim to sign contracts only with companies that have the necessary technical capacity, adequate financial means, and a strong commitment so that Afghanistan's mines can be extracted according to proper standards and utilised effectively."

Economic affairs expert Shams Rahman Ahmadzai said, "Whether it is Uzbekistan, China, Russia, or any other country investing here, they must also directly invest in the processing sector so that job opportunities are created for young people who currently suffer from unemployment and face many challenges. This will also help us move closer to economic self-reliance," according to TOLO News.

Officials noted that while some of Afghanistan's major mines are still in the exploration phase, those that have entered production have already directly benefited the public and generated revenue. (ANI)

