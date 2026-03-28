Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Delivering a strong critique in the Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of repeatedly shifting his stance on Amaravati for political convenience.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, Chandrababu said that Jagan had initially extended support for the capital, stating that he would not obstruct development in a newly formed state with just 13 districts, but later took a complete U-turn.

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Chandrababu said that assurances given between 2014 and 2019 were disregarded, leading to policy reversals that created confusion among people and anxiety among farmers.

He emphasised that over 33,000 acres were voluntarily contributed by farmers under the land pooling system, and such political inconsistency weakened their trust.

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Reiterating his vision, the Chief Minister further described Amaravati as a future-ready, world-class capital designed to match the growth potential of major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. He noted that the project was aimed at generating employment, attracting investment, and driving long-term economic development.

Chandrababu further alleged that deliberate attempts were made to stall Amaravati's progress, including complaints to global financial institutions like the World Bank and support for protests against the project.

Chandrababu also highlighted the emotional significance of Amaravati's foundation, recalling how soil and water were collected from religious places across India to symbolise unity and collective aspiration. (ANI)

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