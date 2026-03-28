Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal visited the industrial city of Tiruppur on Saturday to engage with representatives of the textile industry and understand the challenges faced by the sector.

The visit took place at the Parsha International factory, where the Minister held discussions with local industrialists amid changing geopolitical conditions impacting the industry. Several key concerns were raised by members of the business community during the interaction.

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Addressing the issues, Meghwal assured the industry representatives that their grievances would be conveyed to the concerned authorities in New Delhi. He emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the growth of Tiruppur's textile sector, which plays a crucial role in India's manufacturing and export ecosystem.

"This industry is an ever-growing one, but its potential must be protected by addressing these immediate logistical and resource issues," Meghwal said.

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Among the major concerns highlighted by the industry was a significant shortage of gas, which is affecting production and disrupting operational stability across the manufacturing cluster. Industrialists noted that the shortage has created hurdles in maintaining consistent output levels.

Geopolitical disruptions were also flagged as a serious issue. Representatives pointed out that ongoing insecurity in the Middle East has led to the stoppage of key shipping routes, resulting in delays and uncertainty in fulfilling export orders. This has added pressure on exporters in Tiruppur, a major textile hub known for its global market linkages.

The discussions also form part of the government's broader effort to incorporate industry feedback into its upcoming election manifesto, with a focus on addressing sector-specific challenges and strengthening industrial growth.

Reiterating his assurance, Meghwal said the concerns raised by the textile industry would be taken up at the appropriate level. He underlined that timely intervention is necessary to ensure that Tiruppur's textile cluster continues its growth trajectory.

Industry leaders expressed optimism following the Minister's visit, hoping that his intervention would lead to the swift resolution of the gas shortage and shipping disruptions, enabling the sector to sustain its momentum. (ANI)

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