Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Heavy flooding in the Paghman district of Kabul left five members of a family dead, according to TOLO News.

The relatives of the victims of floods in the Arghandi area of Paghman district said that during the floods, they were missing and they kept on searching for them and when found, they were dead.

“The floods took five people. They were missing and we were searching for them and we were finally able to find a woman in the evening and bury her,” said Haikal, a relative of the victim.

Haikal’s family was living alongside three other families in a house consisting of 12 rooms, reported TOLO News.

According to the residents, the flood occurred on Saturday around 2 AM.

Barialai, a local resident said, “The flood came at 2 AM and we were all here and there were 30 people. The flood destroyed these rooms."

However, people affected by the floods urged the humanitarian organization for assistance.

Zazai, another flood affected person said, “Our house with 12 rooms collapsed from the flood. We don’t have anywhere else. We should be assisted."

The officials said that over 40 people have died in eight provinces due to heavy floods and more than 60 have been injured, TOLO News reported.

District governor Khalid Haidar said that 100 residences and 80 acres of lands have been completely destroyed because of floods and at least 100 houses have been partially damaged.

“The livestock of the people have died. 100 houses are completely destroyed and 100 other houses need repair,” he said.

Adding to that, the residents of Wardak province called on the Taliban and other aid organisations for assistance, Tolo News reported on Monday. The residents added that the floods have destroyed their shelters and lands.

Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said that in the past four days, at least 38 people have been killed, 57 have been injured and two others have disappeared in flooding in Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Khost, Paktia, Kunar, Nuristan, Ghazni and Nangarhar provinces.

Moreover, 456 livestock died during this period, 7,000 acres of land were damaged, and 920 houses were completely and partially destroyed, Rahimi added, according to TOLO News.

However, the Department of Meteorology of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has warned the possibility of heavy rains and flooding on Monday and Tuesday in Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Kapisa, Parwan, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamyan, Ghor, Paktika, Zabul, and Daikundi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)