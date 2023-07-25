A newly-engaged woman fell approximately 100 feet beneath a cliff moments after her boyfriend proposed to her for marriage. The shocking incident took place on July 6 in Canakkale, Turkey. The woman's boyfriend had asked her for marriage amidst the beautiful sunset on a cliff in Turkey moments before the horrifying accident took place. What Is Boat Jumping Challenge? Know Everything About the Dangerous TikTok Trend That Claimed Four Lives in Alabama.

The victim's name is Yesim Demir, who was celebrating her engagement on a scenic sunset spot in Turkey. The 39-year-old victim's boyfriend, Nizamettin Gursu, stated that he had walked back to his car to get some supplies for a romantic picnic when the accident took place. When Gursu reached the scenic spot at Polente Cape, he found out that his fiance had fallen off the cliff. The incident took place at a steep cliff in the Canakkale region, which is a city in Northwestern Turkey.

It is assumed that Yesim had lost her balance and fell down the cliff due to the consumption of alcohol. It is reported that Yesim initially survived the massive footfall but later succumbed to her injuries leading to her shocking death. World's Largest Cruise Ship Photos: From Length, Company to Size Comparison With Titanic, Know All About Icon of the Seas, The Luxury Cruise Ship.

Newly-Engaged Woman Falls Off Cliff:

"We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down [sic]," Nizamettin Gursu said in his statement. The 39-year-old's fiance immediately called for help as he discovered Yesim had fallen off the cliff.

After 45 minutes of resuscitation, medics declared the newly engaged woman dead. The police have now launched a probe into the horrifying accident that took the life of the newly engaged Yesim Demir.

