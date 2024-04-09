Kabul [Afghanistan], April 9 (ANI): The United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Assistance has announced that 24,800 Herati families impacted by the earthquake are residing in makeshift shelters like tents, reported Khaama Press.

In a statement posted on its social media site X, the UN-affiliated organisation stressed that the families residing in Herat, and who are severely impacted by the disaster should not be forgotten, and must be helped with basic amenities.

Citing the UN office's records, Khaama Press reported that the earthquakes in Herat impacted 2,75,000 people and destroyed 40,000 houses.

Humanitarian activities in this province are ongoing, according to the UN's Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Office, but immediate action is required.

In the consecutive earthquakes in Herat, hundreds of people, especially children and women, have lost their lives.

Earthquake survivors in this province are still in need of assistance six months after the deadly earthquakes that rattled the Afghan province, but because of the Taliban's control, international nations are reluctant to actively support those in need, reported Khaama Press.

The Red Cross Committee had earlier stressed the critical need for secure and warm accommodation for earthquake victims in Herat.

However, some Herat locals claim that the Taliban and UN agencies have not sufficiently reported on the aid that other nations and international organisations have given to the earthquake victims in Herat. (ANI)

