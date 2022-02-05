Kabul [Afghanistan], February 5 (ANI): An international humanitarian society, Red Crescent on Friday distributed aid to eight hundred vulnerable families in the Kunduz province.

Mohammad Reza Naseri, Head of the Kunduz Red Crescent Society, said that 11 million afghanis (Afghanistan's currency) worth of food has been provided to the needy, reported Tolo News.

"The total worth of this aid is more than eleven million, we started the distribution process today and we will finish it by tomorrow," he said.

"Several items of food and non-food items are provided to each family," said Abdul Halim Halim, Head of the Kunduz Red Crescent Society for Disaster Management. "These donations also include clothes and flour."

A number of citizens in the northern province of Kunduz complained about the lack of employment, saying that the cold weather, on the one hand, and poverty and unemployment on the other, have added to their problems, reported Tolo News.

"There are no jobs, we ask the Islamic Emirate to provide job opportunities and to continue such kinds of assistance to the people," said Baba Shireen, a resident of Kunduz.

"The government should set up factories for us and provide us with job opportunities because all the people are out of jobs," said Jalat Khan, a resident of Kunduz.

60-year-old Abdul Rahim, whose three sons were wounded in recent years due to fighting and are now disabled, said that he is the sole breadwinner for his family and his three sons, but is unable to find a piece of bread for his family.

"If we sell our home appliances ... we will have to reach out to one side because man cannot tolerate hunger," said Abdulrahim.

Afghanistan is under deep humanitarian crisis and over 50 per cent of Afghan's are facing a "tsunami of hunger," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported, citing numbers from UN World Food Programme.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this, the country has been battered by a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

