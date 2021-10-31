Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): Afghanistan on Sunday resumed export of pine nuts to China, said a Taliban spokesman.

"A cargo plane carrying pine nuts took off from Kabul International Airport to China after officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan inaugurated the air corridor," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

In 2019, Afghanistan formally launched the pine nut export via an air corridor to a number of countries, including China, according to Xinhua News.

Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman, according to the country's pine nuts union, it reported further. (ANI)

