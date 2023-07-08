Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 (ANI): Following the Taliban order to ban beauty salons run by women in several provinces across Afghanistan, the Director of Promotion of Virtue and Prohibition of the Taliban in Ghazni Province warned them to end such activities by the end of the month, according to Khaama Press.

They summoned the family members of several owners of women's beauty salons on Thursday.

In the event of violation, the officials threatened to prosecute and punish the husbands of the beauty salon owners or their family members.

According to a decree issued by the Taliban's Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, women's beauty parlours in Afghanistan will no longer be allowed to operate after July 23, reported Khaama Press.

Further, as per the report, there are over 12,000 women's beauty salons across the country, with an average of 5 women employed by each. There are 3,100 women-only beauty salons in Kabul.

Days after the Taliban issued a decree banning women's beauty salons across the country, several women makeup artists protested against the move, urging that the order be rescinded, Tolo News reported.

The protesters gathered at the Union of Women's Beauty Salons saying that the closure of beauty salons will lead to severe economic challenges for them. (ANI)

